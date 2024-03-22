Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grey-headed flying-fox population is stable – 10 years of monitoring reveals this threatened species is doing well

By Eric Vanderduys, Research Projects Officer, CSIRO
Adam McKeown, Experimental Scientist in Ecology, CSIRO
Chris R. Pavey, Principal Scientist in Ecology, CSIRO
John Martin, Adjunct associate and ecological research scientist, University of Sydney
Peter Caley, Senior Research Scientist in quantitative ecology, CSIRO
Ten years of data from Australia’s comprehensive national flying-fox monitoring program reveals the grey-headed flying fox (fruit bat) population is stable. It’s good news for this threatened species.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Positive outlook, with a dash of humour: Wang Yi’s visit sets the tone for a real diplomatic reboot
~ What’s the difference between autism and Asperger’s disorder?
~ Before the 1980s, Australian teachers could be banned for being gay. A new report wants to protect them at religious schools too
~ Theatrical, camp and truly original: glam-rock pioneer Steve Harley’s influence lives on
~ Conspiracy theorist tactics show it’s too easy to get around Facebook’s content policies
~ Liberals likely to easily win most seats in Tasmania; huge swings to LNP at Queensland byelections
~ Armed groups continue terror campaign across Burkina Faso
~ Ugandan Appeals Court Shutters LGBT Rights Group
~ New Bill Would Protect Child Farmworkers in the US
~ Ethnic diversity is still a serious issue at the top level in accounting firms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter