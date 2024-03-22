Grey-headed flying-fox population is stable – 10 years of monitoring reveals this threatened species is doing well
By Eric Vanderduys, Research Projects Officer, CSIRO
Adam McKeown, Experimental Scientist in Ecology, CSIRO
Chris R. Pavey, Principal Scientist in Ecology, CSIRO
John Martin, Adjunct associate and ecological research scientist, University of Sydney
Peter Caley, Senior Research Scientist in quantitative ecology, CSIRO
Ten years of data from Australia’s comprehensive national flying-fox monitoring program reveals the grey-headed flying fox (fruit bat) population is stable. It’s good news for this threatened species.
