Conspiracy theorist tactics show it’s too easy to get around Facebook’s content policies

By Amelia Johns, Associate Professor, Digital and Social Media, School of Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Emily Booth, Research assistant, University of Technology Sydney
Francesco Bailo, Lecturer, Digital and Social Media, University of Sydney
Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, Associate Professor in Behavioral Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
New research shows that even after Facebook made changes to stem the tide of dangerous pandemic misinformation, some accounts continued to thrive.The Conversation


