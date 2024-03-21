Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Appeals Court Shutters LGBT Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pepe Onziema (L), Frank Mugisha (C),  from SMUG and UNAIDS representative Tseday Alemseged before the hearing of the petition challenging the Anti Homosexuality Act, Kampala,Uganda, December 13, 2023.  © 2023 Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters Last week, in another blow to freedoms of association and expression in Uganda, a Ugandan court rejected a petition brought by Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG), a leading group advocating for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, to compel the government to register the NGO. The petition was rejected on the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
