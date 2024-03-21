Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Bill Would Protect Child Farmworkers in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 15-year-old girl works on a tobacco farm in North Carolina. July 2013. © 2013 Human Rights Watch A bill introduced today in the US Senate would strengthen protections for children working on farms. The new legislative push comes amid rising child labor violations and backsliding on child labor protections by some US states. Senator Ben Ray Luján’s bill, the Children’s Act for Responsible Employment in Agriculture, or CARE Act of 2024, would raise the age of children who can work in agriculture to 14, and for hazardous work to 18, in line with all other industries.…


