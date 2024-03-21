Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN leaders galvanize action for reparations for people of African descent

Reparatory justice must tackle the grave human rights violations deeply entrenched in the legacy of colonialism and enslavement, the General Assembly heard on Thursday on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, marked annually on 21 March.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Drone Attack Collapses Odesa Residential Building
~ Echos of our lost home in Gaza
~ AI’s excessive water consumption threatens to drown out its environmental contributions
~ Even presidents need a touch of madness − in March
~ Whether it’s Trump or Biden as president, U.S. foreign policy endangers the world
~ ‘Dark stars’: dark matter may form exploding stars – and observing the damage could help reveal what it’s made of
~ US election: turning off TikTok is a big risk for the Democrats
~ Microplastics found in artery plaque linked with higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death
~ School’s out: how climate change is already badly affecting children’s education
~ The ideal James Bond is an actor on the cusp of superstardom – as film history shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter