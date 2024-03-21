Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Echos of our lost home in Gaza

By Haneen Abo Soad
"On learning that Israeli bombs turned my four-generation home to rubble, a storm of rage brewed within. The bombs destroyed not just our land, but also our hopes and memories."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN leaders galvanize action for reparations for people of African descent
~ Drone Attack Collapses Odesa Residential Building
~ AI’s excessive water consumption threatens to drown out its environmental contributions
~ Even presidents need a touch of madness − in March
~ Whether it’s Trump or Biden as president, U.S. foreign policy endangers the world
~ ‘Dark stars’: dark matter may form exploding stars – and observing the damage could help reveal what it’s made of
~ US election: turning off TikTok is a big risk for the Democrats
~ Microplastics found in artery plaque linked with higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death
~ School’s out: how climate change is already badly affecting children’s education
~ The ideal James Bond is an actor on the cusp of superstardom – as film history shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter