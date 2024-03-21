AI’s excessive water consumption threatens to drown out its environmental contributions
By Joyeeta Gupta, Professor, Social and Behavioural Sciences, University of Amsterdam
Hilmer Bosch, Postdoctoral researcher on the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, University of Amsterdam
Luc van Vliet, Researcher, Human Geography, University of Amsterdam
Artificial intelligence promises revolutionary solutions to global challenges, but the water costs to produce and power AI hardware and infrastructure may exceed the benefits.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 21, 2024