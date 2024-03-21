Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI’s excessive water consumption threatens to drown out its environmental contributions

By Joyeeta Gupta, Professor, Social and Behavioural Sciences, University of Amsterdam
Hilmer Bosch, Postdoctoral researcher on the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, University of Amsterdam
Luc van Vliet, Researcher, Human Geography, University of Amsterdam
Artificial intelligence promises revolutionary solutions to global challenges, but the water costs to produce and power AI hardware and infrastructure may exceed the benefits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
