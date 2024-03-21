Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whether it’s Trump or Biden as president, U.S. foreign policy endangers the world

By Shaun Narine, Professor of International Relations and Political Science, St. Thomas University (Canada)
A second Donald Trump presidency would not necessarily implement a foreign policy any more destructive than what is normal for the United States.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
