Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election: turning off TikTok is a big risk for the Democrats

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Popular social media platform TikTok stands accused of holding US data in China, fostering censorship, and spreading disinformation. Its popularity poses a dilemma for US politicians, but especially Democrats who have heavily relied on the app to reach its core base of young voters.

Is it “time up” for TikTok in the US?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
