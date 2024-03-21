Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: ‘A prisoner on the rack’ – how 19th-century Australian women wrote about marital rape

By Zoe Smith, PhD Candidate, School of History, Australian National University
In late 19th-century Australia, a husband could legally rape his wife. Officially, he was still allowed to do so, in some Australian jurisdictions, until as late as 1994. Legal traditions inherited from the British Empire included coverture, the notion that a wife lost her legal identity upon marriage – and thus her ability to consent to sex.

Yet over a century before it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN leaders galvanize action for reparations for people of African descent
~ Drone Attack Collapses Odesa Residential Building
~ Echos of our lost home in Gaza
~ AI’s excessive water consumption threatens to drown out its environmental contributions
~ Even presidents need a touch of madness − in March
~ Whether it’s Trump or Biden as president, U.S. foreign policy endangers the world
~ ‘Dark stars’: dark matter may form exploding stars – and observing the damage could help reveal what it’s made of
~ US election: turning off TikTok is a big risk for the Democrats
~ Microplastics found in artery plaque linked with higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death
~ School’s out: how climate change is already badly affecting children’s education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter