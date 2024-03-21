‘I have been ground down’: about 50% of Australian principals and other school leaders are thinking of quitting
By Paul Kidson, Senior Lecturer in Educational Leadership, Australian Catholic University
Herb Marsh, Distinguished Professor of educational psychology, Australian Catholic University
Theresa Dicke, Associate Professor, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
A major survey of Australian school principals finds they are copping abuse from parents and students on top of huge workloads. Many experienced leaders say they might leave the profession.
© The Conversation
