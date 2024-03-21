Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Women's Day: Latin American cities protest for women's rights

By Gabriela Mesones Rojo
Every March 8, millions of women mobilize in Latin America to be part of International Women's Day. What do they denounce? What differentiates the protests of each Latin American country?


© Global Voices -
