Human Rights Observatory

Pangolins in Africa: expert unpacks why millions have been traded illegally and what can be done about it

By Olajumoke Morenikeji, Professor Department of Zoology, University of Ibadan
Pangolins are fascinating creatures known for their unique appearance and distinctive scales. They are mammals belonging to the order Pholidota and are native to Africa and Asia. Due to their primary diet of ants and termites, pangolins are often referred to as “scaly anteaters”.

The African pangolin species are dispersed throughout southern, western, central and east Africa.

Pangolins face rapid declines across Asia and Africa, with all eight species classified as vulnerable,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
