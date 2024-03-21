Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
This is how President Ramaphosa got to the 25% figure of progress in land reform in South Africa

By Johann Kirsten, Director of the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
Almost 25% of all farmland previously owned by white landowners has been restored, redistributed to black South Africans, or moved away to state ownership.The Conversation


