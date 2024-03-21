Starvation is a weapon of war: Gazans are paying the price
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Ateqah Khaki, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Husein Haveliwala, Student Journalist/Assistant Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
We speak with Hilal Elver, the former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food and current University of California professor about the looming famine in Gaza after months of Israeli attacks.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 21, 2024