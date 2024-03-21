Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda asylum deportation plan faces more delays – how did we get here?

By Natalie Hodgson, Assistant Professor in Law, University of Nottingham
The government’s goal to send a flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda this spring is looking less and less likely. The plan has been in the works, blocked by a number of legal rulings, for nearly two years. All now hinges on the passage of a bill declaring Rwanda to be a “safe” country to send asylum seekers to.

But the bill has faced yet another parliamentary hurdle in the House of Lords. The upper house passed several amendmentsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Government Bans Opposition Coalitions
~ International Women's Day: Latin American cities protest for women's rights
~ Pangolins in Africa: expert unpacks why millions have been traded illegally and what can be done about it
~ Duckbill dinosaur discovery in Morocco – expert unpacks the mystery of how they got there
~ This is how President Ramaphosa got to the 25% figure of progress in land reform in South Africa
~ Ghana’s free high school policy is getting more girls to complete secondary education – study
~ Starvation is a weapon of war: Gazans are paying the price
~ Gaza update: the prospect of mass famine is beginning to change minds in Washington
~ Climate quitting: the people leaving their fossil fuel jobs because of climate change
~ California is wrestling with electricity prices – here’s how to design a system that covers the cost of fixing the grid while keeping prices fair
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter