California is wrestling with electricity prices – here’s how to design a system that covers the cost of fixing the grid while keeping prices fair
By Yihsu Chen, Professor of Technology Management in Sustainability, University of California, Santa Cruz
Andrew L. Liu, Associate Professor of Industrial Engineering, Purdue University
California is considering a controversial proposal for utilities to charge customers for electricity based partly on household income. Two scholars explain how this approach could benefit everyone.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 21, 2024