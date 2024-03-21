Legislative inaction and dissatisfaction with one-party control lead to more issues going directly to voters in ballot initiatives, with 60% of them in six states
By Thom Reilly, Professor & Co-Director, Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
Voters frustrated by statehouse politics are bypassing elected representatives and enacting laws using direct democracy to preserve abortion rights, raise the minimum wage and rein in state spending.
