Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Congolese Journalist Convicted on Baseless Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Stanis Bujakera in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 2023. © 2023 Actualite.cd This week, a court in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, convicted the prominent journalist Stanis Bujakera and sentenced him to six months in prison for sharing an article on social media alleging that Congolese military intelligence had killed a senior opposition official. On the basis that he had already spent six months in pretrial detention, Bujakera was released on March 19. Bujakera, 34, Congo’s most-followed journalist on social media, had been detained since September…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
