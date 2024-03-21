Tolerance.ca
Seychelles: Rights Concerns in High-Profile Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Supreme Court of Justice, in the island of Mahe, Seychelles, August 16, 2023. ©Eduardo Soteras for The Washington Post via Getty Images. (Johannesburg) – The authorities in Seychelles should ensure that the prosecution of a former presidential adviser and other defendants in a high-profile anticorruption case is free, fair, and impartial, Human Rights Watch said today. The ongoing trial of five defendants for alleged illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy to commit terrorism started in July 2023. Allegations of procedural and other irregularities, which have…


© Human Rights Watch
