Human Rights Observatory

Canada: All 10 Provinces To End Immigration Detention in Jails

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Human Rights Watch (Ottawa) – All 10 of Canada's provinces have now committed to ending their immigration detention agreements and arrangements with the Canada Border Services Agency, a major victory for migrant and refugee rights, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International Canada said today. Newfoundland and Labrador, the last remaining province, has now confirmed that it will no longer allow the federal government to detain migrants and asylum seekers in local jails. The two organizations created the #WelcomeToCanada campaign in October 2021 to urge provinces…


© Human Rights Watch -
