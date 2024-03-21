Tolerance.ca
A major report recommends more protections for LGBTQ+ students and teachers in religious schools. But this needs parliament’s support to become law

By Sarah Moulds, Senior Lecturer of Law, University of South Australia
The federal government has just released a major report about anti-discrimination laws and religious schools in Australia.

It was done by the Australian Law Reform Commission, which finished its work late last year.

It has been keenly anticipated by the LGBTQ+ community who want to ensure students cannot be expelled…The Conversation


