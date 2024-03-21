Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Empathetic’ AI has more to do with psychopathy than emotional intelligence - but that doesn’t mean we can treat machines cruelly

By Catrin Misselhorn, Professor of philosophy, Georg-August-Universität Göttingen
AI has long since surpassed humans in cognitive matters that were once considered the supreme disciplines of human intelligence like chess or Go. Some even believe it is superior when it comes to human emotional skills such as empathy. This does not just seem to be some companies’ talking big for marketing reasons; empirical studies suggest that people perceive ChatGPT in certain health situations as more empathic than human medical staff. Does this mean that…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
