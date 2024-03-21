Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Australian PMs did OK under Trump Mark 1. Could Albanese manage Trump Mark 2?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Kevin Rudd received gratuitous comments from Donald Trump this week, leading the opposition to try score political points. But the question remains how Albanese will manage a possible Trump Mark 2?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prominent Congolese Journalist Convicted on Baseless Charges
~ Seychelles: Rights Concerns in High-Profile Case
~ Canada: All 10 Provinces To End Immigration Detention in Jails
~ A major report recommends more protections for LGBTQ+ students and teachers in religious schools. But this needs parliament’s support to become law
~ ‘Empathetic’ AI has more to do with psychopathy than emotional intelligence - but that doesn’t mean we can treat machines cruelly
~ I’ve spent time with refugees in French coastal camps and they told me the government’s Rwanda plan is not putting them off coming to the UK
~ How Turkey’s Opposition Media Empowers Erdoğan
~ Building remote Indigenous homes well is hard, but they won’t cost $1.5 million each
~ Attempts to access Kate Middleton’s medical records are no surprise. Such breaches are all too common
~ Social media apps have billions of ‘active users’. But what does that really mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter