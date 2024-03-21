Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building remote Indigenous homes well is hard, but they won’t cost $1.5 million each

By Liam Grealy, Senior Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
Much of the $4 billion to be spent over ten years will go into maintenance and the preparation of blocks. It will also build Indigenous employment and Indigenous skills.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
