Human Rights Observatory

The demise of TVNZ’s Sunday spells the end of long-form current affairs – just when we need it most

By Sarah Baker, Associate Professor, Communication Studies, Auckland University of Technology
Current affairs TV began over 60 years ago in New Zealand. The end of the long-form format leaves local journalism greatly diminished.The Conversation


