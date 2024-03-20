How a balloon-borne experiment can do the job of the Hubble space telescope
By Richard Massey, Professor of extragalactic astrophysics (dark matter and cosmology), Durham University
Fionagh Thomson, Senior Research Fellow in Disruptive Technologies, Space/Environmental Ethics, Visual ethnographer, Durham University
Giant helium balloons are a cheap, more environmentally friendly alternative to rocket launches – and you get the satellite back.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 20, 2024