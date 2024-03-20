Tolerance.ca
John Lewis relies too heavily on its heritage – here’s what it could do instead

By Kokho Jason Sit, Senior Lecturer in Marketing; Associate Head (Global), University of Portsmouth
In a tricky economic climate, the British department store John Lewis has managed to deliver some good news. The retail partnership – owned by its 80,000 employees – posted pre-tax profits of £56 million after a £234 million loss the year before.

The positive announcement was somewhat tarnished by the fact that those employees (known as partners) would not…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
