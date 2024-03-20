Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The sticking point: why physicists are still struggling to understand ice’s capacity to adhere and become slippery

By Philippe Brunet, Directeur de recherches CNRS, Docteur en physique, HdR, Université Paris Cité
Pierre-Brice Bintein, Docteur en sciences physiques, Université Paris Cité
Whether in the form of frost or a smooth, transparent ice cube, ice adheres spontaneously and even quite strongly to many solid surfaces. However, as any careless person who has skidded on winter sidewalk can testify, ice can also be very slippery. In fact, ice can be both sticky and slippery.

This versatility has long puzzled scientists. To begin with, they have been attempting to crack the secret behind ice’s slipperiness for more than 150 years. Among them have been famous physicists such as Lord…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN report details ‘climate of fear’ in Russian occupied areas of Ukraine
~ How a balloon-borne experiment can do the job of the Hubble space telescope
~ England’s rural housing crisis could be solved by fixing land prices and bringing land into public ownership
~ John Lewis relies too heavily on its heritage – here’s what it could do instead
~ Companies vying for government contracts could soon have to meet gender targets. Will we finally see real progress?
~ Adelaide Festival 2024: a moving marriage of local and international works – with Indigenous voices front and centre
~ Planet cannibalism is common, says cosmic ‘twin study’
~ We need faster, better ways to monitor NZ’s declining river health – using environmental DNA can help
~ Tasmania’s tall eucalypt forests will be wiped out by heatwaves unless we step in to help them
~ Gabriel García Márquez’s last novel is a moving testament to his genius
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter