We need faster, better ways to monitor NZ’s declining river health – using environmental DNA can help
By Michael Bunce, Honarary Professor in Environmental Genomics, University of Otago
Simon Jarman, Professor of Environmental Genomics, Curtin University
Monitoring methods based on environmental DNA are faster, more comprehensive and cheaper than traditional ecological surveys. They help fill gaps in New Zealand’s data on river health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 20, 2024