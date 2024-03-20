Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘How long before climate change will destroy the Earth?’: research reveals what Australian kids want to know about our warming world

By Chloe Lucas, Lecturer and Research Fellow, School of Geography, Planning, and Spatial Sciences. Coordinator, Education for Sustainability Tasmania, University of Tasmania
Charlotte Earl-Jones, PhD Candidate, University of Tasmania
Gabi Mocatta, Research Fellow in Climate Change Communication, Climate Futures Program, University of Tasmania, and Lecturer in Communication, Deakin University
Gretta Pecl, Professor, at IMAS and Director of the Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
Kim Beasy, Senior Lecturer in Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of Tasmania
Rachel Kelly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Future Ocean and Coastal Infrastructures (FOCI) Consortium, Memorial University, Canada, and Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
The result shows climate change education in schools must become more holistic and empowering, and children should be allowed to shape the future they will inherit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
