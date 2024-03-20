Tolerance.ca
From power prices to chocolate fountains, the Tasmanian election campaign has been a promise avalanche

By Robert Hortle, Research Fellow, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
Tasmanians head to the polls on Saturday in an election that was called more than a year early. After a largely uninspiring campaign, here’s your guide to state election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
