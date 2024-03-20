Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a first-year university writing course for Indigenous students fostered skills and belonging

By Loren Gaudet, Assistant Teaching Professor, Academic and Technical Writing Program, University of Victoria
Lydia A. I. Toorenburgh, PhD Student, Anthropology, University of Victoria
It’s possible to work with restricted resources to design and implement creative initiatives to serve the particular needs of Indigenous students at university.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
