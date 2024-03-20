Tolerance.ca
Hot tubs are as full of nasty germs as you fear

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
A friend of mine recently lost her security deposit at the holiday home she and her fellow hens were renting for a weekend. Why? Well, she dropped a microwaveable lasagne into the hot tub.

Could happen to anyone.

Despite trying their hardest to sieve out all the bits of minced beef and curdled white sauce that bubbled up to the surface, it was all in vain. The damage was done.

A stray lasagne might be the least of your holiday hot tub worries, though.

There may be a host of other nasties lurking invisibly in the water. Despite the potential wellbeing…The Conversation


