A brief guide to clothes recycling – sustainability expert unpicks how your discarded garments get processsed

By Sajida Gordon, Researcher for the Clothing Sustainability Research Group and Lecturer Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham Trent University
Growing mountains of textile waste are hard to recycle. There is scope to improve chemical and mechanical recycling methods but consumers and fashion brands play a role in reducing overproduction.The Conversation


