Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mumpreneurs: a growing entrepreneurial force in Chinese society

By Lisa Xiong, Associate Professor in Strategy & Organization, EM Lyon Business School
With the pressure of China’s “three-child policy”, many women are motivated to achieve work-life harmony by merging the identities of motherhood and business ownership.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Currently unsafe to return’ to Belarus, Human Rights Council hears
~ Hot tubs are as full of nasty germs as you fear
~ Ofcom has rules on broadcaster impartiality – so why is GB News getting away with breaking them?
~ What do Russians talk about on social media? Vladimir Putin dominates, while political friends and foes trail in the far distance
~ A brief guide to clothes recycling – sustainability expert unpicks how your discarded garments get processsed
~ Fashion needs stronger storytelling that is more inclusive, relevant and responsible
~ Conspiracy theorists seem to favour an intuitive thinking style – here’s why that’s important
~ Why do children laugh? It’s not always because they’re happy
~ Dehydration: how it happens, what to watch out for, what steps to take
~ Chimpanzees stayed in an ‘invisible cage’ after zoo enclosure was enlarged – South African study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter