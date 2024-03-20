Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friend-shoring: what Biden wants to achieve by trading with allies rather than rivals

By Karen Jackson, Reader in Economics, University of Westminster
Oleksandr Shepotylo, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Aston University
The tendency to move production and trade away from countries considered to be political rivals or national security risks and towards allies, so-called “friend-shoring”, is a hot topic among economists. The term popped up during the COVID pandemic, a time of significant disruption to supply chains, and gained further traction when Russia invaded Ukraine.

One of the most high-profile results of a friend-shoring…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
