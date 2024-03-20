Tolerance.ca
Vaughan Gething elected as Wales’ new first minister – but challenges have just begun for Welsh Labour

By Huw L Williams, Reader in Political Philosophy, Cardiff University
Vaughan Gething is Wales’ new first minister after winning the Welsh Labour leadership election. Gething narrowly beat his opponent, Jeremy Miles, with 51.7% of the vote, and in so doing becomes the first black leader of any European nation.

Gething was voted in by the Senedd (Welsh parliament) and replaces Mark Drakeford who had been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
