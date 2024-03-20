Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New islands are being built at sea – but they won’t help millions made homeless by sea-level rise

By Alastair Bonnett, Professor of Geography, Newcastle University
Dubai’s famous Palm Jumeirah is not the only man-made island to have emerged from the sea this century. Over the past 20 years, many islands have been built to accommodate both tourists and well-heeled residents – especially in the Arabian Gulf states and China.

In an era of sea-level rise and increased storm activity, new islands may seem a risky venture. Yet the desire for a sea view and to put blue water between yourself and the noise, traffic and crime of the mainland is keeping the market buoyant.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Currently unsafe to return’ to Belarus, Human Rights Council hears
~ Hot tubs are as full of nasty germs as you fear
~ Ofcom has rules on broadcaster impartiality – so why is GB News getting away with breaking them?
~ What do Russians talk about on social media? Vladimir Putin dominates, while political friends and foes trail in the far distance
~ A brief guide to clothes recycling – sustainability expert unpicks how your discarded garments get processsed
~ Fashion needs stronger storytelling that is more inclusive, relevant and responsible
~ Conspiracy theorists seem to favour an intuitive thinking style – here’s why that’s important
~ Why do children laugh? It’s not always because they’re happy
~ Dehydration: how it happens, what to watch out for, what steps to take
~ Chimpanzees stayed in an ‘invisible cage’ after zoo enclosure was enlarged – South African study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter