Chilling out rather than blowing off steam is a better way to manage anger − new review of 154 studies reveals what works
By Sophie L. Kjaervik, Postdoctoral Fellow at The Injury and Violence Prevention Program, Virginia Commonwealth University
Brad Bushman, Professor of Communication, The Ohio State University
Activities such as deep breathing, muscle relaxation, yoga and meditation help people manage their anger, according to a meta-analysis of studies involving more than 10,000 participants.
- Wednesday, March 20, 2024