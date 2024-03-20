Tolerance.ca
40 years ago, the Supreme Court broke the NCAA’s lock on TV revenue, reshaping college sports to this day

By Jared Bahir Browsh, Assistant Teaching Professor of Critical Sports Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
The Pac-12 is likely to be competing in its last March Madness, as realignment has pushed 10 of its schools to other conferences. What led the most decorated conference in the NCAA to dissolve so quickly?

This surprising development arguably dates back to a decades-old court decision. As the NCAA prepared for its tournament regional basketball semifinals in March 1984, the Supreme Court heard opening arguments in a case, NCAA…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
