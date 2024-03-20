Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden cannot easily make Roe v. Wade federal law, but he could still make it easier to get an abortion

By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Alan Morrison, Professor of public interest and public service law, George Washington University
Sonia Suter, Professor of law, George Washington University
While both Congress and the president have extensive legal powers, they cannot easily change the law to protect abortions under federal law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
