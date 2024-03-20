Biden cannot easily make Roe v. Wade federal law, but he could still make it easier to get an abortion
By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Alan Morrison, Professor of public interest and public service law, George Washington University
Sonia Suter, Professor of law, George Washington University
While both Congress and the president have extensive legal powers, they cannot easily change the law to protect abortions under federal law.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 20, 2024