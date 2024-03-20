Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global:  Widening impact of climate change on air pollution in South Asia requires urgent international cooperation and assistance.

By Amnesty International
Responding to the new report naming three South Asian countries – Bangladesh, Pakistan and India – having the worst air quality globally at a time when the World Meteorological Organization has issued a ‘red alert’ for global warming indicators, Ann Harrison, Amnesty International’s Climate Adviser, said: “The climate ‘red alert’ in addition to prolonged exposure […] The post Global:  Widening impact of climate change on air pollution in South Asia requires urgent international cooperation and assistance. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deepfakes and the risks from the growing use of video fraud
~ Yemen: STC must immediately release arbitrarily detained human rights lawyer amid fears for his health
~ Why are religious discrimination laws back in the news? And where did they come from in the first place?
~ Terrorist content lurks all over the internet – regulating only 6 major platforms won’t be nearly enough
~ Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declines to front media after talks with Penny Wong
~ The government is fighting a new High Court case on immigration detainees. What’s it about and what’s at stake?
~ A battery price war is kicking off that could soon make electric cars cheaper. Here’s how
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Cyber expert Lesley Seebeck on TikTok’s future in Australia
~ Each Easter we spend about $62 a head on chocolates, but the cost of buying unsustainable products can be far greater
~ How a German government bank financed deforestation in Paraguay
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter