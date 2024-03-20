Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Cyber expert Lesley Seebeck on TikTok’s future in Australia

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TikTok has come into the spotlight after the US. congress proposed a bill to force it's sale away from Chinese owned company ByteDance. To discuss this we're joined by Cyber expert Lesley Seebeck.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are religious discrimination laws back in the news? And where did they come from in the first place?
~ Terrorist content lurks all over the internet – regulating only 6 major platforms won’t be nearly enough
~ Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declines to front media after talks with Penny Wong
~ The government is fighting a new High Court case on immigration detainees. What’s it about and what’s at stake?
~ A battery price war is kicking off that could soon make electric cars cheaper. Here’s how
~ Each Easter we spend about $62 a head on chocolates, but the cost of buying unsustainable products can be far greater
~ How a German government bank financed deforestation in Paraguay
~ Leila de Lima: How I Survived 2,454 Days in Arbitrary Detention
~ Global: COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan must put human rights at its core
~ By the time they are 20, more than 4 in 5 men and 2 in 3 women have been exposed to pornography: new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter