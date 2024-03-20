Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a German government bank financed deforestation in Paraguay

By Ameya Nagarajan
An investigation shows how the German Development Bank invested EUR 25 million in the Paraguayan Agricultural Corporation, which between 2013 and 2020 deforested at least 7,000 hectares of forests on three properties in Chaco.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Leila de Lima: How I Survived 2,454 Days in Arbitrary Detention
~ Global: COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan must put human rights at its core
~ NZ’s summer insects are packing up for autumn – here’s how our gardens can help them through the cold months
~ If TikTok is banned in the US or Australia, how might the company – or China – respond?
~ The National Cartoon Gallery has been closed down. Where to next for Australia’s valuable cartoon heritage?
~ Japan Lawmakers Seek Probe of Carmaker Links to Xinjiang Abuses
~ Hong Kong: New Security Law Full-Scale Assault on Rights
~ Joey Votto’s handwritten apology to baseball fans shows the pen is mightier than the bat
~ Trump judgments: What’s an appeal bond? What happens if he can’t get a $454 million loan?
~ Now you can get UTI antibiotics from pharmacies without prescription. Here’s what to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter