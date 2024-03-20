Tolerance.ca
NZ’s summer insects are packing up for autumn – here’s how our gardens can help them through the cold months

By Janice Lord, Associate Professor in Botany, University of Otago
Connal McLean, Natural History Technician – Invertebrates, Te Papa Tongarewa
Many common insects seem to disappear during autumn and winter – but they are still around. Making your garden a good winter habitat can help these vital pollinators survive and thrive.The Conversation


