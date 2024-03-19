Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Lawmakers Seek Probe of Carmaker Links to Xinjiang Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A large screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping near a carpark in Kashgar, in western China's Xinjiang region, December 3, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan A group of Japanese ruling party and opposition lawmakers are calling on the government to investigate links between carmakers and forced labor in the aluminum industry in Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China. Human Rights Watch published a report earlier this year exposing global carmakers’ failure to minimize the risk of Uyghur forced labor being used in aluminum supply chains. The Diet members urged the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
