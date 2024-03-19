Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: New Security Law Full-Scale Assault on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A screen displays the vote count after the third reading of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance  at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, March 19, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Louise Delmotte (New York) – The Beijing-controlled Legislative Council in Hong Kong passed a new security law on March 19, 2024, that eliminates the last vestiges of fundamental freedoms in the city, Human Rights Watch said today. The Safeguarding National Security Ordinance punishes peaceful speech and civil society activism with heavy prison sentences, expands police powers, and weakens…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
