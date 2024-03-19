Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Squatting, kidnapping and collaboration: Australia’s first women’s shelters were acts of radical grassroots feminism

By Emma McNicol, Research Fellow at Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
50 years ago, the first shelter for women experiencing domestic violence was established in Sydney. It’s opening was far from a ribbon-cutting affair, but it’s legacy is long and powerful.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
