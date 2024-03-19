Restoring reefs killed by climate change may simply put corals ‘back out to die’ – here’s how we can improve their chances
By Heidi Burdett, Associate Professor of Marine Science and Sustainability, Umeå University
Gavin Foster, Professor of Isotope Geochemistry, University of Southampton
Tessa M Page, Research fellow, University of Southampton
Coral reefs, like sprawling cities of the sea, support an estimated 25% of all plants and animals in the ocean. Worldwide, 1 billion people depend on these ecosystems for food, income and coastal protection.
Unfortunately, coral reefs are dogged with endless sources of stress, from climate change and pollution to overfishing and unsustainable coastal development. The outlook for corals and the reefs…
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024