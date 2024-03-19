Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Restoring reefs killed by climate change may simply put corals ‘back out to die’ – here’s how we can improve their chances

By Heidi Burdett, Associate Professor of Marine Science and Sustainability, Umeå University
Gavin Foster, Professor of Isotope Geochemistry, University of Southampton
Tessa M Page, Research fellow, University of Southampton
Coral reefs, like sprawling cities of the sea, support an estimated 25% of all plants and animals in the ocean. Worldwide, 1 billion people depend on these ecosystems for food, income and coastal protection.

Unfortunately, coral reefs are dogged with endless sources of stress, from climate change and pollution to overfishing and unsustainable coastal development. The outlook for corals and the reefs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 ways to better build community with international students in Canada
~ Even far from the ocean, Australia’s drylands are riddled with salty groundwater. What can land managers do?
~ Liberalism is in crisis. A new book traces how we got here, but lets neoliberal ideologues off the hook
~ Can AI improve football teams’ success from corner kicks? Liverpool and others are betting it can
~ By the time they are 20, more than four in five men and two in three women have been exposed to pornography: new research
~ Half of Australians in aged care have depression. Psychological therapy could help
~ How ‘social financing’ could help fund higher education for under-represented students
~ Bill C-372: Banning fossil fuel ads does not go far enough
~ Supreme Court lets Texas’ immigration law stand, intensifying fight between Texas and the US government over securing the Mexico border
~ Netherlands: ‘Historic victory’ as Dutch law adopts consent-based definition of rape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter